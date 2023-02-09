Steel, cement subsidies to be distributed in new week

– housing project contract to be rolled out over next two weeks

THE distribution of vouchers for the steel and cement subsidies will be rolled out as early as next week, according to Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal.

“The final team is going through the final set this week, so as early as next week, they will commence issuing vouchers for that project,” Croal told reporters on Monday.

The programme is being administered through the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The incentive caters to home builders constructing homes below $6 million and up to $25 million.

Further, in the interest, of transparency, Croal stated that a special board has been established to oversee the distribution of the vouchers.

“We have already done approvals, and in the interest of ensuring that there is transparency there is a board that is dealing with those aspects of approval.”

According to Minister Croal, suppliers across the various regions have already been secured.

“We have already done the procurement of the suppliers, and we have sought to ensure that we have suppliers in the region, and that helps with the village economy too.”

He added, “For example if you are in Region Six, you can source a supplier in Region Six.”

Through this initiative, Guyanese constructing homes to the tune of $6 million and below could benefit from 80 lengths of ½ inch steel rods, 60 lengths of 3/8 inch steel rods, and one sling of cement. In comparison, builders with estimates of above $6 million and $25 million will benefit from two slings of cement.

At the opening of International Building Expo 2022, President Dr. Irfaan Ali first announced the government’s plan to implement the programme to continue the government’s aggressive agenda of making homeownership more affordable and boosting the quality of life of Guyanese.

To be eligible to benefit from the cement and steel programme, applicants must own their land, have permission for construction from the requisite local government authority in their area, and have an approved plan and an estimate for their construction.

CONTRACTS

Further, as a part of several initiatives and programmes to support the aggressive housing drive across the country, Minister Croal revealed that the ministry would be signing hundreds of contracts over the next two weeks.

“We’ll have a number of new projects that will come on stream. Very shortly we will be awarding those. It’s going through the awarding stage; we have already gone out to tender, and they have already completed an evaluation, so that will tell you how far along we are with that aspect.”

He added, “One can expect within two weeks or so we will be awarding hundreds of contracts, at least for 21 new areas, so that is one aspect.”

Aside from the new projects, Croal pointed out that several ongoing projects are near completion. These projects include the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway, which will be completed by mid-year, and the Eccles Industrial Site Access Road.

“We have another ongoing project, that is the industrial access road at Eccles, that is being done in phases and by different persons. On that project, we had to put in concrete drains, and then we will move to asphaltic concrete. About $1.2 billion is being spent in that area. And all works is expected to be completed next month,” Croal said.