24-hour laboratory services now available at Suddie Public Hospital

TO better serve the residents in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region, the Regional Health Service is operating the laboratory service 24 hours a day at Suddie Public Hospital (SPH).

This was disclosed by Government Regional Democratic Councillor (RDC) Arnold Adams while delivering the health and sanitation reports at the February statutory meeting.

Adams told his fellow RDC councilors, on Wednesday, that healthcare delivery in the region was improving.

He said to better deal with emergencies and daily cases, the hospital has implemented prompt services at the laboratory.

He mentioned that the laboratory service works until 21:00 hours at the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital instead of being closed at 16:30 hours.

Adams said that many tests are now available at the laboratory that patients previously had to travel to Georgetown to access.

Hepatitis B, rapid plasma reagin (RPR), Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Thyroid, typhoid PSA, dengue, cholesterol tests, malaria, H. pylori, the complete blood test (CBC), urine testing, and leptospirosis, are among the tests available.

During his report, he mentioned that the pharmacy service was available on weekends and public holidays.

For pharmacy services, he said pharmacists were serving the public up to 21:00 hours on weekdays and up to 14:00 hours at weekends and public holidays. Adams stated that the days of waiting for hours for essential services were over.

Further, he said that four new registered nurses would be joining the Suddie Public Hospital.

The X-ray department at the hospital and the electrical services were also upgraded. He boasted that the x-ray department at Suddie was the first in the country to have a digital x-ray system.

“Persons in the region are enjoying better-boosted health care delivery services. There are no long lines, the services have improved, and things are getting better,” Adams said.

Opposition Councillor, Mark Mc Lean, said that, indeed, more and more tests were available at the laboratory at the Suddie Public Hospital. He commended the efforts of the staff at the laboratory, who are said to be always willing to help.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, said that the current government was investing heavily in the region’s healthcare system since she has also been getting positive feedback from patients.

She said that millions of dollars were being spent to ensure that quality service is provided to the people of Region Two.