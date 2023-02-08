Increased recovery rate, value-added production in forestry sector

–among priority areas for this year, Minister Bharrat says

MINISTER of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, on Tuesday emphasised the importance of an increased recovery rate, value-added production, utilisation of wood waste and promoting lesser-used species, during a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

Owing to the marked progress of the forestry sector last year, the minister commended the GFC and encouraged the directors to continue the developmental work this year.

Bharrat reiterated the commitment of the Government of Guyana to grow the non-oil economy in which the GFC has a significant role.

In addition, he said that it is critical for the ministry and by extension, the board, to increase awareness of the work and positive role of the Guyana Forestry Commission.

Stakeholders were encouraged to utilise the $900 million revolving fund implemented by President Dr Irfaan Ali, to boost production in the forestry sector.

The President had introduced the fund during a stakeholder meeting at the Guyana Forestry Commission in October 2022.

President Ali had said that the fund will create room for a significant increase in production, thereby further building the market.

“We are now going to unleash $900 million to the market to step up production, so that we can meet the demand, especially for the valued-added product, and to give this sector a real boost, because we are very concerned about the production level, and where it should be to meet our demands in the market we are building,” the Head of State said.

The forestry sector is estimated to have expanded in 2022, growing by 13.4 per cent. It is estimated that approximately 441,000 cubic metres of timber products were produced in 2022, largely on account of growing demand from the construction sector.

It was reported that the government, in 2023, anticipates issuing 15 new small concessions to enhance the sector’s output. Additionally, loggers will be supported through the government’s rehabilitation of the Linden to Mabura road networks, as well as the Puruni road, through improved access to current and new lands within the sector.