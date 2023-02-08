$38M water supply system commissioned in Kato

WITH the commissioning of a new water supply system in Kato, Region Eight, improved access to potable water will benefit some 450 residents.

The well was commissioned by the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Regional Chairman, Headley Pio and GWI’s Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailal, in the presence of regional representatives and residents.

Minister Rodrigues noted her pleasure at being able to deliver on a promise made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“I’m pleased to be here to commission this well. From 2020, I’ve been coming and I learned about the struggles, especially with access to water, and we devised a five-year plan to ensure delivery to the hinterland,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She added that the target for Region Eight by the end of this year is to ensure 90 per cent water coverage. The new system at Kato will now see 95 per cent coverage in the community.

“We are about honouring our commitment of bringing development,” she added.

Prior to the implementation of this project, the existing shallow-well system needed to be improved to supply water to the entire community.

As such, only households and public buildings close to the old system received access. The scope of works for the Kato project included the following: the drilling of new potable water well to a depth of 120 metres; installation of 5500 metres of 50mm (2?) PVC pipes and 2,500 metres of 19mm (3/4?) pipes with 80 service connections; the construction of two reinforced concrete slab storage bases; the installation of the photovoltaic pumping system including submersible pump, controller, solar panels and accessories, and the construction of a fence around the photovoltaic system.

On Monday, the minister also commissioned a $26.5 million well at Taruka to benefit more than 200 people.

Meanwhile, at Paramakatoi, in 2023, two new wells will be drilled. This will relieve an estimated 1100 residents who receive water from a spring.