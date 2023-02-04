Kanuku Suites expands with multimillion-dollar Region Nine eco-lodge

THE government’s push towards the promotion of Guyana’s natural beauty has served as an impetus for the proprietors of Kanuku Suites, who have expanded their operations with a multimillion-dollar eco-lodge at Apoteri, Region Nine.

The new Kanuku Tours Eco Lodge Resort, which was launched on Friday, promises one of the best experiences for both local and international visitors.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, representing President Dr. Irfaan Ali, said that tourism is one of the growth poles of the economy and a key element of the government’s plans for economic diversification.

Speaker Nadir related on behalf of President Ali that Guyana has a potentially peerless tourism product.

“The range, the mix and the scale of our tourism offerings is unmatched by most of the countries of the Caribbean,” he said.

He noted that one of the most exciting frontiers for eco-tourism development is Region Nine, Guyana’s largest region.

The Speaker said that the area has diverse ecosystems from rivers, savannahs, rainforests, mountain ranges, and endemic biodiversity.

“In fact, all regions of Guyana have the potential to expand the number of eco-tourism products. And this is what makes Guyana truly unique in the Caribbean,” Nadir said.

He related that Region Nine has already begun to emerge as a major hotspot for sustainable tourism and it has already become a front-runner for community-based tourism, which allows for community participation and the sharing of benefits in tourism.

Nadir said that to develop Guyana’s tourism product, some of the requirements would be investment, competitiveness, strengthening human resource development, and more.

“The development of eco-lodges requires what I would like to refer to as ‘ecological entrepreneurs’, persons and firm who understand the country’s wide array of natural attractions and assets and who have the vision, knowledge and access to capital to convert these into profitable and sustainable tourism products,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the government is moving to establish a hospitality institute and to provide training for thousands of workers in the sector because by improving human resource development, they will lift the quality of services.

He said that accommodation infrastructure will also develop Guyana’s tourism product and this is why the government is moving apace to increase the number of hotel rooms.

“By 2025, we shall have more than eight new internationally branded hotels in Guyana, adding an additional 2,000 rooms to our accommodation stock,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kanuku Suites, Geer Meghan, said that currently they are working on tailoring the tours for locals because they have been doing it for the last eight years and have hosted National Geographic, BBC, Animal Planet and more.

“Now that we have the oil and gas sector here, I think definitely it would be a good fit in a couple months from now, but we are putting it together,” he said.

The CEO said that the building is 80 feet by 30 feet and has eight double suites, double rooms, and huts, where tourists can view jaguars and other endangered species.

“The guides that we have, they are very trained, so there is no danger because of the safety they have been practicing,” he said.