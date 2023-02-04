Eligible persons urged to apply for ITEC Scholarships in India

THE High Commission of India in Georgetown announced details about the Government of India’s Indian Technical and Economical Cooperation (ITEC) Programme for 2023.

In the last year, over seventy persons were selected for the ITEC programmes, both online and in India, of which 48 were Guyanese, including Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coast Guards, officers and staff of the various ministries of the Government of Guyana, and members of the public/private sector.

The High Commission of India in Georgetown is urging all eligible applicants to apply online at https://www.itecgoi.in/upcoming_courses and for guidelines visit the following link: https://itecgoi.in/terms_and_conditions.

For more information, persons can please contact: edu.georgetown@mea.gov.in or access its website at www.HCIgeorgetown.gov.in or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/indiaingeorgetown.

ITEC is Government of India’s flagship programme instituted on 15th September, 1964, aimed at sharing India’s development experiences with fellow developing countries based on partnership and cooperation for mutual benefit.

According to the High Commission, the programme consists of short-term courses at prestigious institutions of India to selected partner countries across the world. The Government of India also covers all expenses related to the training and provide the trainees with a return air ticket, accommodation charges, tuition fee, living expenses, medical expenses, and external and internal tours as per the course curriculum.

“To date, nearly 700 Guyanese have been selected for ITEC courses. The Government of India is very happy to announce all courses for 2023 will be conducted in India. The courses are being offered in numerous areas of studies from Accounting to Agriculture, Cyber-tech, Management, Technical and many more,” the High Commission of India noted.