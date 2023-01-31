Black Panther star keen on supporting Guyana’s forest-preservation efforts, young creatives

BRITISH- GUYANESE blockbuster actress, best known for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther, Letitia Wright, is keen on supporting the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development and young, local creatives.

Wright, who is currently visiting Guyana after migrating some 20 years ago, disclosed this interest during her appearance on the Hits and Jams (HJ) entertainment Jump start radio programme on Monday.

She arrived in Guyana last Friday and has since been touring several historical sites and tourist hotspots, including the Iwokrama Centre.

Reflecting on her time at the centre, she said, “It was really insightful and I learned so much.

“That’s an organization that I want to learn more about and get behind, because they’re doing good things for our planet and for our earth, for Guyana and I’m really proud of them.”

Outside of her interest in forest conservation, Wright says that children are a huge part of her platform and she intends to work closely with those in the entertainment industry, who are interested.

With plans to engage students of the Guyana National School of Theatre Arts and Drama, Wright hopes to use her platform to highlight Guyanese talent globally.

“I pray that we get the platform and we get to grow that platform of exposing the performance talent that’s around Guyana whether it’s in music, whether it’s film, whether it’s in art, literature, whatever it is,” the Black Panther star said.

She added, “I definitely want to plug myself into these industries here and see what I can do, as well with what God has given me.”

Sharing some advice, Wright urged Guyanese of all ages to simply follow their dreams, but to do so with good intentions.

“What I can say to them is just what I [do] now, please keep chasing your purpose and do it for the right reason; let’s put our creative heads together and let’s make ideas that can change the world.”

PURPOSE NOT FAME

During her radio interview, Wright also reminisced on her professional development. Though she knew she was destined to do great things with her life, she emphasised that fame was never her focus.

“It wasn’t just about acting and fame, I never chased fame…I always wanted to be of purpose with my talents and I knew that when I told stories that can evoke emotions in people, that could maybe touch the world,” Wright said.

And she said even though her accomplishments thus far have been re warding, she hopes to engage in more philantrophy.

“… I know that there is more work to do, I’ve never seen myself as I have made it or I have arrived, there is always work to do because when you are trying to leave a legacy it’s about consistency and it’s about progress.”

Wright began her acting career with guest roles in a number of television series such as Top Boy, Doctor Who, Black Mirror and several others.

In 2015, the actress had her Primetime Emmy Award nomination, followed by a breakthrough for her role in the 2015 film Urban Hymn.

In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She returned as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.