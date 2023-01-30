News Archives
Grove fire leaves four homeless
Firefighters examining the aftermath of a fire that has displaced four persons (Guyana Fire Service photo)
FOUR persons were, on Saturday, displaced after a fire of electrical origin destroyed their Downer Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

According to a statement by the Guyana Fire Service, firefighters were summoned to the home of Belinda Bunbury at 13:10 hours after they were alerted of a fire.

The aftermath of the fire (Guyana Fire Service photo)

“Water Tenders from the Eccles and Diamond fire stations responded to the scene where a one flat wooden building was on fire,” the release said.

According to the Fire Service, the fire was the result of a fluctuation in electricity that caused an overload in the electrical panel; this resulted in an explosion which ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials.

Staff Reporter

