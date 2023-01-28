Six CONCACAF teams to play in Copa America next year

(CMC) – Six CONCACAF teams will compete in next year’s Copa America as part of a new strategic agreement between the continental governing body and CONMEBOL.

CONCACAF announced the move on Friday, saying the collaboration would “strengthen and develop football in both regions”.

CONMEBOL is the governing body for football in South America, and along with CONCACAF, makes up the six confederations of football’s world governing body, FIFA.

The Copa America, South America’s confederation championship, will be played in the United States next summer and include 10 CONMEBOL nations and the six best from CONCACAF, coming out of the Nations League tournament.

CONCACAF said this would ensure “high-quality competition for its men’s national teams over the next two years, including the conclusion of the 2022/23 CONCACAF Nations League, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League.”

“This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men’s and women’s football in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations,” said CONCACAF president, Victor Montagliani.

“Working hand in hand with CONMEBOL, we will deliver elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations, and that we know passionate fans want to see.

“We look forward to working together to ensure that football in both regions continues to thrive.”

CONCACAF has also invited the top four South American women’s national teams to do battle in next year’s inaugural Women’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which sees 12 teams participating.

The tour teams will be Women’s Copa America champions, Brazil; runner-up Colombia, along with Argentina and Paraguay.

Further, the two CONCACAF sides who will line up in the next year’s Summer Olympics will also gain direct entry to the Women’s Gold Cup, with the six remaining nations set to be determined through this year’s qualifiers dubbed the 2023 Road to CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

CONMEBOL, meanwhile, said the collaboration would “support its men’s national teams in their preparation for the upcoming World Cup”, being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“CONMEBOL and CONCACAF are united by historical and affective ties. But above all, we are united by the passion, characteristic of all the Americas, for football and sports,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

“We are determined to renew and expand our joint initiatives and projects. We want this passion to translate into more and better competitions and for football and its values to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere.

“Without a doubt, both confederations believe in big, and we will work with this orientation.”

The two confederations also plan to organise a club competition between the top sides from the respective regions next.