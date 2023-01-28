News Archives
CWI pays tribute to Irving Shillingford
sports

CRICKET West Indies paid tribute to Irving Shillingford, the former Dominica, Combined Islands and West Indies batsman who passed away on Thursday. He was 78.

Shillingford was a stylish and determined middle-order batsman who made his international debut at age 32 against Pakistan in March, 1977, when he played alongside Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Gordon Greenidge and Sir Andy Roberts. In his second Test he made a huge impact with a memorable topscore of 120 at the Bourda Ground in Guyana. Overall, he played four Test matches and two One-Day Internationals.

After his career ended, Shillingford held several roles in regional cricket including manager and coach of the West Indies Under-19 team, selector and coach of the Windward Islands team, and made a major contribution to the development of the game at all levels in his native Dominica. A stand at the Windsor Park Stadium is named in his honor.

Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI paid tribute to Shillingford. “On behalf of CWI, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Irving Shillingford. He was someone who played in the true spirit of the game and pioneered the way for others to follow. He was also one of cricket’s finest gentlemen, and an astute thinker with a wealth of knowledge. Irving was dedicated to the game over six decades as a player and administrator. He worked patiently and tirelessly to make sure Dominica and the Windward Islands featured prominently in the cricket map of the Caribbean.”

