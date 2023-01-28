100 ICT hubs to be operationalised to benefit 200 hinterland communities

-PM Phillips

RISING to make his contribution to the 2023 National Budget debate, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Friday revealed that some 100 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs are on track to being operationalised in the hinterland regions.

The Prime Minister was at the time responding to remarks made by the former Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, in relation to the Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities Project.

He noted that while Hughes spoke glowingly about the project, when he assumed responsibility for the sector, barely any progress had been made. This project he noted was conceptualised by a previous People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

According to the Prime Minister, he summoned the project manager and asked for a status update and was told that the equipment was in the country but stored in containers in the parking lot of a hotel.

At that time, he noted that he had asked to see the equipment which was later hurriedly moved to a rental bond at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

“Nothing was done. You signed the document, the money was made available, the equipment was bought and placed in the bond after being stored in containers,” PM Phillips said.

From then to now, he mentioned that some 100 ICT hubs are on track to be operationalised and equipped with laptops, printers, scanners, televisions, surge protectors and cubicles, among other necessary items.

As part of this project, Phillips said 70 ICT hub managers will be trained in areas of computer literacy, report writing, internet and email, PV basics and effective communication. Further, some 25 photovoltaic technicians will be trained in areas of solar installation.

According to him, this project will see over 98,000 residents in 200 hinterland poor and remote communities benefitting.

“This is a benefit that the people should have had before 2020. This is a benefit we’re committed to ensuring that the people will start enjoying in this year 2023,” he told the National Assembly,

Further, the Prime Minister said that since assuming office, the government has upgraded and continually maintained internet connections in several hinterland communities.

Additional upgrades are in the works, he said, adding that this will provide improved access to education for students in these areas, especially those benefitting from the GOAL scholarship programme.

These are some of the corrective measures that government has to take to improve the lives of the people of Guyana, he said.