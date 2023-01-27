Investments in Joint Services producing positive results

–Minster Benn says

SERIOUS crimes have decreased by more than 20 per cent in 2022 when compared to what it was under the previous administration, due to the government’s firm support for the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said during the budget debates, on Thursday.

Challenging earlier claims made by Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, about the state of crime in the country, Minister Benn reminded that crime in country is actually lower now than it was during the opposition’s time in government, from 2015 to 2020.

“Crime is a serious problem, but I’ll go to statistics. The statistics of ours and theirs. Robbery with violence in 2017 it was 143, in 2022 it was 76, burglary decreased from 177 in 2018 to 108 in 2022, break and enter and larceny reduced from 926 events to 496, almost by half.

“The overall decrease of the crime statistics between 2015 and 2022 is a decrease of 20.6 per cent. We have reduced total robbery, serious crime, murder and violence by an average figure of 20 per cent,” Minister Benn said.

He related: “I am saying it has a lot to do with our support to the GPF. Our support with new vehicles, with new training, with new efforts with respect to crime and violence, and mitigation of that. I have said before that our approach now is a more empathetic approach. We have taken to less lethal resort in the engagement between the police and the public.”

Minister Benn said that the country has also seen dramatic increases in the seizure of narcotics based on the work of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), while more arrests have been made with respect to unlawful activities.

The government also has on the cards a school for prisoners at the Lusignan prison, while a release programme called “Fresh Start” is being done to enable prisoners to develop gainful employment skills and be able to be reintegrated into society and reunited with their families.

“We are talking largely over the country that we are pursuing a programme to increase the peace through the citizens’ security strengthening programme,” Benn said.

The minister called on members of the opposition, in particular Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, to call on supporters and associates to desist from inciting violence and criminal activities, especially as it pertains to calling for the burning down of public buildings.

Regarding the recent school fires, Ramjattan was brave enough to take the floor and say: “I disavow all violence and destruction of schools. You could write it for me and I would certainly deliver it.”

On improving the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Minister Benn noted that seven new fire assets to fight fires along with three modern ambulances are also on the cards for 2023 to improve firefighting.