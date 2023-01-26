Fourteen year old All-rounder is latest beneficiary

Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana…

Lakeram Singh, a fourteen year old all-rounder from Berbice is the latest youth to recently benefit from Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana project

The left hander who hails from Adelphi Settlement, East Canje, Berbice was handed one pair of cricket shoes, one pair of batting gloves and one pair of batting pads from the joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.

The Canje Secondary School student represents the fast rising Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club and is currently participating in the Berbice Under 15 trials.

Based on recent performances, Singh has a very good chance of representing Berbice in the upcoming GCB Inter County Tournament.

Singh, expressed thanks to the initiative and promised to work hard on his game so as to maximize his results.

A cash contribution of $20,000 was donated by a friend of cricket (name withheld as per request) with the funds used to assist to purchase the gear.

So far, the initiative has garnered $310,000 in cash, two trophies, thirteen cricket boots, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, eighteen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets.

In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty nine young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, three arm guards, nineteen bats, two boxes, three helmets, seventeen pairs of cricket shoes, eleven pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and sixteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees as well as Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each.

The RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails.

The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefited.

Cricket related items, used or new, can distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients with talent spotting being done across the country.

Progressive and well managed clubs with youth programs will also benefit.

The program has received support from Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family, Raj Mathura and Raj Bharrat. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.