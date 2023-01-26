News Archives
ExxonMobil strikes more oil at Fangtooth well offshore Guyana
Stena

FANGTOOTH is the reservoir that keeps on giving, as Stabroek Block operator ExxonMobil hit pay once again, early this month.

The announcement was made by its partner Hess Corp on Wednesday.

According to Hess, Exxon made a “significant” oil discovery at the Fangtooth SE-1 well, located approximately eight miles southeast of the original Fangtooth-1 discovery.

The drilling was undertaken by the Stena Carron rig.

“The Fangtooth SE-1 well encountered approximately 200 feet of oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs,” Hess announced, noting that the discovery now adds to the block’s gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Earlier this month, Hess announced that the co-venturers are targeting Fangtooth as its seventh Stabroek Block development.

In the initial discovery in January 2022, Exxon encountered approximately 164 feet (50 metres) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs at the prospect. The well was drilled in 6,030 feet (1,838 metres) of water and is located approximately 11 miles (18 kilometres) northwest of the Liza field.

Fangtooth-1 was the first test of the deep-water horizon of the Lower Campanian and Santonian plays. (OilNOW)

