Truck porters not allowed on top of logs during travel – Traffic Chief

The Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department, in collaboration with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), met with ‘log truck’ drivers and owners at Riverside Drive, Watooka in Mackenzie, Linden.

The collaboration aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities and make the roadway safer for all users.

Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen, who addressed the meeting, told the log truck drivers and owners that they are responsible for the trucks being in a safe operating condition. “All trucks must have reflectors installed to enhance visibility at night and during a breakdown on the roadway.”

Additionally, the Traffic Chief instructed that they use no less than four chains and other fastening straps to secure each load while travelling on our roadways.

He also reiterated to the log truck drivers that they should no longer allow porters to be seated at the top of logs when traveling; instead, they should be in the truck’s cabin.

Superintendent Stephen also reminded the log truck owners that it is their responsibility to have all of their drivers licensed because this can have serious consequences.

On this note, the Traffic Chief said he was informed that some of the trail drivers are unlicensed, and they bring the log truck up to a point, and a licensed driver takes over.

He also warned the drivers not to consume alcohol while driving.

Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Tasreef Khan, also spoke to the truck drivers and owners. He welcomed the collaboration and assured those present of his and the GFC’s full support to make our roads safer in order to save lives.