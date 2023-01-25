Smooth relocation for Cameron Dam informal settlers

–as Housing Ministry offers support

THE Ministry of Housing and Water/Central Housing and Planning Authority will explore some new measures to aid 42 families of Cameron Dam, West Bank Demerara, in their relocation process.

On Monday, the 42 families were re-engaged during an outreach led by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Community Development Director, Gladwin Charles.

The agency’s Community Development Department holds direct responsibility for the relocation and regularization of informal settlers.

During the meeting, Minister Croal explained to the families that they would benefit from the government’s Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy programme and the Home Construction Assistance Facility.

Under the first programme, families can receive cement and steel to advance the foundation of their new home, while under the second initiative, for those interested in building their homes, this can be facilitated through a loan from a commercial bank, and the Ministry will supervise construction. Additionally, the Ministry will be offering support to families who are interested in having their existing structures relocated to their new house lots.

Forty-two families have already been assigned residential lots at the Lust-en-Rust housing scheme and have begun making payments for those lots. In total, 46 families have been occupying Cameron Dam, which is a reserve between Canals No. One and Two.

During Monday’s outreach, representatives from the New Building Society were also conducting interviews with people interested in obtaining a loan.

The Ministry first engaged Cameron Dam residents back in September 2022, when residents were told of plans to have them relocated. Forty-two of those families readily took up the Ministry’s offer for legitimate residential lots; two are finalizing their allocation, and two other families were found to have been previously allocated.

Monday’s meeting is a result of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s direct intervention, as residents reached out to him during his recent outreach to Region Three.