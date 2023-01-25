Opposition MP cautioned over comments on Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, on Tuesday had reason to caution APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Shurwayne Holder, over his comments relating to the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Standing on a point of order, Minister Teixeira said the MP ought to be responsible in the comments he makes about the case, which is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“I’m asking for him to be responsible with the innuendos he’s throwing out to do with the country we have a border issue with…such statements can cause problems at the courts,” she noted.

In his budget presentation, Holder made strong remarks regarding Venezuelan companies investing in Guyana; this, the minister said, would be hazardous.

“I’m, therefore, asking the member to be sensitive and careful and not reckless,” she asserted.

Guyana currently stands before the ICJ as the oral hearings began in mid-November last year.

In the hearings, Agent of Guyana in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899, Carl Greenidge, highlighted that Guyana will demonstrate that Venezuela’s primary objections are legally unsupportable and entirely without foundation.

Guyana is represented by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Agent of Guyana in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899, Carl Greenidge; Co-Agent and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; Director of the Frontiers Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Donnette Streete; and Adviser to the Leader of the Opposition on Frontier matters, Ambassador Ronald Austin. (DPI)