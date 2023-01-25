Perpetrators of school fires will face the full brunt of the law

–Home Affairs Minister says

CONSIDERING the alarming number of school fires, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has said that he empathises with students, teachers, supporting staff, and parents affected by these recent fires, and noted that the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Home Affairs remain committed to attend to the needs of those affected.

In a statement sent out by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister Benn said that those buildings have a rich history as part of Guyana’s colonial past.

He, therefore, strongly condemned those persons trying to wreak havoc and create future weakness and uncertainty within the school system and the nation.

The most recent fire at Christ Church Secondary, which occurred on Thursday, January 12, 2023, affected 503 students, 39 teachers, and nine ancillary staff, while 397 students, 33 teachers and four ancillary staff at St George’s High School were severely affected on July 20, 2022.

“The ministry is aware that school fires will create a negative ripple effect on the education system and calls on all agencies and citizens to be vigilant to ensure the protection and sustainability of the education sector,” Benn said.

He noted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has rendered quick assistance and aid to the displaced teachers and students of the recent fire.

” Likewise, in June 2021, North Ruimveldt saw the displacement of 444 students, 40 teachers and five ancillary staff, the same way 610 students, 38 teachers and 11 ancillary staff were affected by the September 2021 North West Secondary Fire,” the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

It should be noted that of the four school fires within the last two years, two were maliciously set by a person or persons who have no regard for the future development of the nation’s children.

Minister Benn reminded the public that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks, and once identified; the perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.

The use of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, water sprinkler systems, and other fire-prevention measures is recommended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged teachers, parents, students, and supporting staff of all schools to remain vigilant in their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.