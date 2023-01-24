All programmes will reflect inclusion

–Minister Parag affirms; says nation of qualified, well-educated people being built

A WELL-EDUCATED and qualified nation is being built and assessed based on the government’s input, and the PPP/C administration has always had a track record of caring for the well-being of all Guyanese.

This is according to Ministry of Public Service, Sonia Parag, during the 2023 budget debates in the National Assembly Monday.

Minister Parag announced that some 1,221 persons would continue to benefit from public service scholarships this year.

In responding to the opposition’s remarks about the Guyana Online Academy of Learning’s (GOAL) scholarship, Minister Parag said all and sundry could contact her for assistance and information on the programmes.

According to her, since August 2 to date, the People’s Progressive Party Civic government has worked in a manner that allows any Guyanese to apply and get into the different fields offered.

In her response to APNU+AFC Parliamentarian, Ronald Cox, the minister said: “Two years ago, 2,558 of the 6,000 GOAL scholarships went to Afro Guyanese. In 2022, 3,430 of the 7,410 GOALS scholarships went to Afro-Guyanese. Afro-Guyanese represent 69 per cent of my ministry’s staff. All programmes of this government will reflect inclusion for all Guyanese.”

According to the minister, the number of scholarships for the other hinterland regions is 143 from region Nine, 191 from region Eight, and 46 from region Seven.

According to Parag, she first encountered Cox when attending one of her community gatherings and talking about the scholarships to locals in Mabaruma, in the North West District.

She also pointed out that 167 people received GOAL scholarships last year for Region One, which Cox represents.

Meanwhile, Describing budget 2023 as “comprehensive,” Minister Parag asserted that the well-assessed measures outlined will support public servants across the nation significantly.

She said the APNU+AFC Opposition does not have any love for the Guyanese people, since nothing that it promised in its manifesto before assuming office in 2015 was fulfilled.

“Mr. Speaker, they talked about their love for public servants, but they unfeelingly and unapologetically removed the tax-free bonus from the Disciplined Services…

called it a bribe. From beginning to end, their vision discredits them completely because none of the promises they made was honoured in their manifesto,” she added.

The minister said the PPP/C Government has always had a track record of caring for the wellbeing of all Guyanese.

“Because you know what? Every year an increase of salary was given no matter the state of finances, and we didn’t always have money but an increase was always given,” Minister Parag pointed out.