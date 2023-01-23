Tiger Rentals u-13 football match day two for EBFA

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Tiger Rental’s under-13 development programme continued on Saturday at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, where the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) held match day two of their inter-association leg of this nationwide initiative.

A total of four matches managed to get underway despite the imminent threat of rain. In the first match, Friendship had an enterprising 9-0 win over Samatta Point. In match two, Timehri A made light work of Agricola Red Triangle with a 6-2 victory.

Swan had the biggest victory of the day and the competition thus far after recording an 11-0 triumph over Timehri B, led by Kevin DeGoias with seven goals while Marko Andrews added a brace to go along with Mario DeSantos’ and Omesh Charles’ single strikes.

Herstelling Raiders bounced back from their heavy defeat on the opening day with a 3-1 win over Diamond in the fourth and final match of the day.

On match day one of the EBFA’s competition. Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.

The GFF/Tiger Rentals under-13 development football programme continues this weekend at the NTC.