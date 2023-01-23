News Archives
E - Papers
Tiger Rentals u-13 football match day two for EBFA
Action between Friendship (black) and Smatta Point on Saturday at the NTC
THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Tiger Rental’s under-13 development programme continued on Saturday at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, where the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) held match day two of their inter-association leg of this nationwide initiative.

A total of four matches managed to get underway despite the imminent threat of rain. In the first match, Friendship had an enterprising 9-0 win over Samatta Point. In match two, Timehri A made light work of Agricola Red Triangle with a 6-2 victory.

From left, Swan goal scorers Marko Andrews, Mario DeSantos, Kevin DeGoias and Omesh Charles

Swan had the biggest victory of the day and the competition thus far after recording an 11-0 triumph over Timehri B, led by Kevin DeGoias with seven goals while Marko Andrews added a brace to go along with Mario DeSantos’ and Omesh Charles’ single strikes.

Herstelling Raiders bounced back from their heavy defeat on the opening day with a 3-1 win over Diamond in the fourth and final match of the day.

On match day one of the EBFA’s competition. Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.

The GFF/Tiger Rentals under-13 development football programme continues this weekend at the NTC.

Staff Reporter

