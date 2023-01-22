‘Significant distrust’ could threaten CWI viability, says independent group

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – An independent three-member group commissioned by Cricket West Indies to review the Caribbean side’s failed campaign at last year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, have pointed to “significant distrust” between the players and the sport’s regional governing body.

Writing in a comprehensive report – the details of which were made public by CWI on Thursday – the group chaired by Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court High Court Judge, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., said this distrust was impacting CWI’s ability to field the best available XI for international tournaments, due to the players’ commitment to participating in global franchise cricket.

Unless the situation was remedied, the report continued, CWI faced the distinct possibility of dissolution.

“It is not in the best interests of West Indies Cricket that our best players play in every global league and play for the [West Indies] Team on an optional basis,” the group, also comprising former Test captain Brian Lara and well-respected international coach Mickey Arthur, said in their executive summary.

“It is imperative that the Board and the players have a frank and honest discussion with each other in order to arrive at a solution to this impasse.

The independent three-man group urged CWI to properly manage its player resources.

“In this Group’s view, there is significant distrust between the players and administration and this distrust is inimical to ensuring that the best 11 players turn out for the WI Team in every match.

“No Objection Certificates cannot be weaponized against the players, but it is essential that some middle ground is arrived at. Otherwise, West Indies Cricket may cease to exist as an entity.

“This Group does not indulge in doomsday predictions but no entity, sporting or otherwise, has a viable future if its talent is not harnessed and effectively managed.”

The last decade has been marked by tensions between CWI and its white-ball players, with several of the leading experienced players failing to make themselves available for international duty or being sidelined by selectors.

Despite the discord, West Indies managed to win two T20 World Cups – in 2012 and 2016 – and also reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 tournament.

At the 2021 edition, however, West Indies failed to make it out of the opening round, losing four of their five matches to finish one from bottom of the six-team group.

And forced to play a qualifying tournament against the likes of minnows Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland, the Caribbean side failed to reach the main draw of the 2022 edition Down Under.

The report said CWI needed to manage its player resources in such a way that they did not become lost to global franchise leagues.

“WI Cricket does not lack for talent but our small size in comparison with other cricketing nations means that we cannot afford to lose any talented players,” the group contended.

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) must develop and create clear pathways for the identification, development and management of talent.

“Otherwise, WI cricket runs the risk of being stripmined by other professional leagues that can afford to harvest and develop our players for their benefit.”

In an analysis of last year’s T20 World Cup, the group concluded the squad had been “underprepared in view of the short time between the end of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the start of the World Cup.”

“CPL conditions bore little meaningful similarity to the conditions in Australia,” the group wrote.

The report contained 34 recommendations – short, medium and long term – dealing with team and player preparation, player development, infrastructure development and pitch preparation.