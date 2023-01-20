Windies Women turn focus to Super 6s after heavy defeat

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (CMC) – West Indies Women suffered a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of New Zealand Women here but still booked their place in the Super 6, second round of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup here today.

In their worst performance of the tournament yet following two impressive wins, the Caribbean side were bundled out for only 68 in their final preliminary game at Senwes Park and the Kiwis raced to their target in the eighth over, to top Group C with a perfect record.

West Indies Women finished second with four points and will now face Rwanda in their opening second round game on Sunday.

“We came up short today, but we had two good victories against Ireland and Indonesia, which qualified us into the Super6s of the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup, so for us that in itself is a big achievement,” said Liburd.

“Our focus now is the two games we have in the Super6s to secure one of the semi-final spots. But to me, one of the biggest positives is to see the girls continue their growth and development in their cricket journey in this tournament and after we leave South Africa.”

Sent in, West Indies Women faltered from the outset and never recovered, and number 10 Earnisha Fontaine was the only player to reach double figures with 11 not out off 17 balls, including two fours.

Number three Zaida James, with fifties in her last two innings, managed just five while the in-form Naijanni Cumberbatch got a first-ball ‘duck’, both players falling to seamer Olivia Anderson (2-14).

Leg-spinner Kate Chandler was outstanding with three for eight from four overs to earn Player-of-the-Match honours.

In reply, Georgia Plimmer hammered an unbeaten 41 from 22 balls with seven fours while opening partner Anna Browning carved out 28 not out from 22 deliveries with four fours, as New Zealand Women made light work of their target.