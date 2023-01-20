GTA commends government for increased budgetary allocation for sport

THE Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) has joined the numerous Sports Associations / Federations in Guyana commending the increase in the budgetary allocation for Sports in the 2023 National Budget.

The Budget, totalling a record $781.9 billion, was presented by Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday, with Sports receiving its largest allocation ever of $4.3 billion.

In 2022, $2.2 billion was allocated.

“We are optimistic that our sport will expand to new areas this year with the continuous support of the National Sports Commission, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport”, the GTA expressed in a statement.

Furthermore, they commended the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., for his “astute leadership and frequent engagements with the executive of the GTA to assess our needs, provide funding and create pathways to improve the performance of athletes, coaches, and the executive.”

The GTA is eyeing continued interaction with the Minister and the National Sports Commission as the executive strives to bring growth to the sport of Tennis throughout Guyana.