Large earthquake rocks eastern Caribbean islands

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake was felt across several islands in the eastern Caribbean this morning, the UWI Seismic Research Centre confirmed.

The event was felt around 7:30am Friday morning, with some on social media from the affected zone calling it the strongest earthquake they’ve felt.

The islands affected primarily were Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, and Dominica.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Caribbean Sea, according to the data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre. No reports of injuries have emerged thus far.