Man accused of murdering Linden businesswoman gets $750,000 High Court bail

AFTER spending the last seven years on remand for the murder of Linden businesswoman Shevon Gordon, 32-year-old Asdino Bowen was released on $750,000 by High Court Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall pending his trial for the crime.

Bowen, a Blueberry Hill resident, was remanded after Gordon was gunned down outside her house on April 4, 2015, at One Mile Block 22, Wismar, Linden during a robbery.

It is believed that during the robbery she was also relieved of a bag containing money. Her son was wounded in the ordeal.

After undergoing a preliminary inquiry (PI) at the Linden Magistrates’ Court, Bowen was committed to stand trial in the High Court in May 2017. Another PI was held which concluded in 2020, and again committed him to stand trial in the High Court.

Bowen’s attorneys had asked the Court for bail pending the commencement of the High Court trial.

