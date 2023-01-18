News Archives
We are well on our way to becoming a sustainable and economic giant
Dear Editor,
THE 2023 budget, the largest budget in the history of Guyana, has left me with no doubt that we are well on our way to becoming a sustainable and economic giant that other countries will follow.

The budget’s consideration for the working class is indeed admirable. We are on the pathway to becoming a very inclusive society.

Though I laud the measures that are centred on development of the country’s infrastructure, the measures announced that are directly targeting the working- and middle-class citizens are the ones that are most welcome.

The “Because We Care” cash grant being increased to a substantial $40,000 is one of, if not the most exciting measures for the working class, which is set to benefit over 214,000 school- children. It is unbelievable that the APNU+AFC administration ceased the distribution of this grant during their tenure.

Additionally, I see the announcement of increasing the income tax threshold from $75,000 to $85,000 as the foundation for many more tax adjustments to be implemented.

The focus of the 2023 budget’s on education, with a whopping $94.4 billion allocation is truly in a league of its own and these measures ought not to be overlooked.

With its focus on improving infrastructure, school feeding programmes and acquisition of textbooks, I see a bright and firm education sector for our youths as we progress. Not forgetting that the GOAL scholarship programme has received a well-allocated 1.8 billion.

The Government of Guyana is working for its people and this is clearly demonstrated through the 2023 budget.

Yours truly,
Alvin Hamilton

 

