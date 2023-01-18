Dear Editor,

THE 2023 budget, the largest budget in the history of Guyana, has left me with no doubt that we are well on our way to becoming a sustainable and economic giant that other countries will follow.

The budget’s consideration for the working class is indeed admirable. We are on the pathway to becoming a very inclusive society.

Though I laud the measures that are centred on development of the country’s infrastructure, the measures announced that are directly targeting the working- and middle-class citizens are the ones that are most welcome.

The “Because We Care” cash grant being increased to a substantial $40,000 is one of, if not the most exciting measures for the working class, which is set to benefit over 214,000 school- children. It is unbelievable that the APNU+AFC administration ceased the distribution of this grant during their tenure.

Additionally, I see the announcement of increasing the income tax threshold from $75,000 to $85,000 as the foundation for many more tax adjustments to be implemented.

The focus of the 2023 budget’s on education, with a whopping $94.4 billion allocation is truly in a league of its own and these measures ought not to be overlooked.

With its focus on improving infrastructure, school feeding programmes and acquisition of textbooks, I see a bright and firm education sector for our youths as we progress. Not forgetting that the GOAL scholarship programme has received a well-allocated 1.8 billion.

The Government of Guyana is working for its people and this is clearly demonstrated through the 2023 budget.

Yours truly,

Alvin Hamilton