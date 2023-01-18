Long-term goals of Budget 2023 are clear

BUDGET 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and I wish to add my few cents on the various aspects of it.

With over $781.9 billion allocated, this year’s budget is Guyana’s largest. What is of significance to me though is the fact that larger sums are geared towards the realization of major infrastructural projects such as the new Demerara River crossing and the Wales gas-to-shore energy project, which when completed will not only be transformative, but will free up significant fiscal space to allow for spending in other areas.

I am happy that the government is fulfilling its promise of not only returning the school children’s cash grant, but gradually increasing it until it reaches $50,000. This year, public and private school students will each receive $40,000 in total.

This, together with the increase in the income-tax threshold, adjustments to the salaries of public sector workers, increases in old-age pension, and public assistance will provide more disposable income and support to the beneficiaries.

The long-term goals of this budget are evident in the allocations in areas such as health and education. The GOAL scholarships received more sums, and the focus on education is noteworthy and commendable.

Upgrading of and construction of new health facilities, training of medical staff, and procurement of medical supplies and equipment are also commendable.

All in all, in my view, the 2023 budget is excellent and the government, therefore, receives my stamp of approval.

Yours truly,

Brian Azore