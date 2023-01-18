Land options to be assessed for relocation of Soesdyke-Linden Highway squatters

A VISIT to the Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) community of Yarrowkabra along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway saw quick relief for land, housing, flooding, and jobs issues raised by a number of residents following a visit today by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, several Cabinet members, and a number of technical personnel from state agencies.

The issue of land was high on the agenda as many persons raised concerns which led back to squatting. President bemoaned that there are many new structures which are being built along the highway which are illegal.

He called for Housing Minister Collin Croal to lead the process of developing a planned area for squatters to be relocated to. The President said the aim is to establish proper, holistic settlements. The Head of State added that the major issue is to ensure planned development for that area.

He said the work cannot be done in a piecemeal way, plugging the need for discipline in the society.

Budget Support

One resident asked the President for a better payout from oil revenue. Dr Ali responded noting that a number of measures have been implemented which benefit Guyanese through a multiple measures.

President Ali reminded that his government brought back the cash grants which were removed during the APNU+AFC’s time in government.

He said also that there has been exponential increase in the old-age pension, removal of VAT on water, subsidized fuel, increased salaries for public services, $10 billion allocated for part-time jobs, 25,000 new house lots, and many other measures which will make the lives of Guyanese better.

He also noted that there are thousands of students who are part of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

He urged citizens to be mindful of statements about billions of dollars coming into Guyana from oil and gas. The President reminded that monies from oil and gas are ushered to the people through the parliamentary process of approval which allows for scrutiny from the political opposition.

Leased Land

Turning attention to land on the highway, one resident indicated that some persons have been waiting as many as 10 years for inspections to the done by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) for the creation of new leases.

President Ali, who was joined by a representative from GLSC, said there are a number of persons who have leases for land on the highway but have been holding those lands without utilising them. He said a system has to be devised to deal with persons holding the leases which are not utilised. He noted again that there is also a squatting situation to be dealt with. The President said there are tens of thousands of applications for land on the highway.

Dr Ali committed to have a special team visit the community which would engage persons who have applied for lease land and are awaiting inspection.

Immediate Solutions

One resident who asked for flood relief support saw immediate action from the President who picked up his phone and called for an amphibious excavator to be brought to the area tomorrow.

As it relates to medical supplies shortages at Long Creek, the President immediately made a phone call urging a team to visit the area immediately as no shortages should be experienced. The Regional Health Officer noted that there is a doctor who is at the facility, but the concern was raised that the medical doctor is only present on Wednesdays.

Turning attention to income-generation for community members, a representative from the Community Development Council (CDC) said there are a number of persons, particularly women, who are interested in becoming more involved in income-generation activities.

President Ali said that community grants will be given to help development of the community, adding that persons will be brought into the community to support with skills training to ensure those listed women can be better placed to earn income.

The Chairperson of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) raised a land-related issue. The President reminded that the lands have a difficulty since there are illegal occupations which hamper development.

He noted that it is difficult to plan an administrative bloc, recreational facilities, or school in that circumstance. He said a number of areas are being assessed to ensure there is a clean planning area to ensure there is proper placement of housing, sand pit operations, etc.

Raising an issue of rising crime, the community leader said there have been instances where houses are being broken and robbed. President Ali asked his team if there is an outpost present. When it was noted that one exists on the highway, the President called for two senior officers from the area. Dr Ali, as Commander of the Armed Forces, instructed the senior officer to support the community with structuring a crime plan.