Gov’t donates $3.5M to rebuild houses affected by ‘Linden landslide’

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday donated a total of $3.5 million to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) as part of the government’s efforts to assist the families whose houses were destroyed by a landslide last year.

The Sunday Chronicle understands that the money will be used to help with the ongoing rehabilitation work on the two houses that were destroyed at Poker Street, Wismar, Linden.

During the simple handing-over ceremony, the Prime Minister who is currently executing the duties of President, said that “the donation was facilitated through the Prime Minister’s Office Special Projects fund, which will help with the displaced Bobb and Frazer families.”

Brigadier Phillips, during his remarks, also reflected on his childhood days of playing cricket in the Poker Street area and he even rested under one of the houses after a good game of the sport.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John, explained that the Prime Minister’s visit was welcome and appreciated by the residents of Poker Street, especially the ones whose houses and livelihoods were directly affected by the landslide.

“The families are very happy that the Prime Minister kept his word and came back to ensure that the people of the area were taken care of. He didn’t forget them and they appreciated that,” John said.

The landslide that occurred on November 30, 2022, was reported to have been caused by Charlie Thakur, an excavator operator working for the private contractor and lumber yard owner, Symon Harry.

According to reports, the operator was digging to locate a drain at the time, which he believed would have alleviated the flooding situation in the community. According to Harry, the operator went too close to a pocket of water, which caused the land to shift.

During his visit to the area, the Prime Minister inspected the site and met with residents of the community and later visited Second Phase Wisroc.

While there, Brigadier Phillips conducted a walkabout and addressed the residents there; he assured them that their community and by extension, Region 10, will not be left out of the “massive” development that is taking place in Guyana.

“We are looking for investors to create opportunities in Linden. I can assure you that Linden will not be left out of any development,” the Prime Minister said.

He reassured them that there will be development in infrastructure, education, ICT connectivity and the establishment of recreational facilities, among other developments, for the region.

The Prime Minister also visited West Watooka and assessed the roads that are in a deplorable state.

He listened to the concerns raised by the residents and assured them that the government will look into farmer-assistance, small business grants and or loans, and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, the REO thanked the Prime Minister for resolving the issue at Block 22, where a road is being constructed.

According to the REO, “they were supposed to build a road there, but there was a disagreement between the residents and the road being built; the Prime Minister would have [sic] resolved that issue, and now work will resume on Monday, hopefully. The contractor will commence work on the roadway, which will bring relief to the hundreds of residents who live in that area. It will be of benefit to all.” (Cindy Parkinson)