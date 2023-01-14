News Archives
VP Jagdeo to lead technical team to India for O&G discussions
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri, along with their respective teams, in discussion, on Friday (Office of the President photo)
VICE-President Bharrat Jagdeo will be leading a technical team to India to advance discussions with officials there on future co-operation in oil and gas initiatives.
This was announced following a meeting between President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is in India on an official visit, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri, on Friday.

According to information from the Government of India, the discussion were centered on co-operation across the entire “oil and gas ecosystem.”

Leaders, according to the report, further agreed on direct government-to-government co-operation across the entire spectrum of the oil and gas sector including increased long-term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, and technical co-operation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building.

Dr. Ali and Minister Puri also witnessed the signing of a contract between the Guyana Power and Gas Inc. and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for providing Consultancy Services for the Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant project in Guyana.

Staff Reporter

