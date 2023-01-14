GRA outlines strict penalties for falsification of documents, fraud

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has once again advised persons against the falsification of documents and/or attempts at colluding with anyone, including GRA officers, to defraud the authority in the course of completing a transaction.

According to a press release, persons guilty of such unlawful actions are liable on summary conviction to fines and imprisonment of up to as much as six months, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.

The authority also reminds the public that employees are not authorised to collect money from taxpayers for any transaction or offer to complete transactions in exchange for gifts.

With respect to obtaining provisional driver’s licences, GRA reiterates that applicants must first receive the original pass letter from a traffic certifying officer of the Guyana Police Force. Any other source or means used to acquire this document is fraudulent.

Further, taxpayers must make all payments at the cashier sections and obtain an official GRA receipt as proof of payment.

Cashiers are located at GRA’s headquarters, all Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs), and the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) building.

The revenue authority has repeatedly published alternative payment options available through the following entities such as online banking services at Republic Bank, Demerara Bank, Bank of Baroda and GBTI; Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), and Bill Express (over the counter).

Persons who suspect that they are the victims of frauds should request the name and employee ID of the person representing the authority and report the matter (anonymously) to GRA’s Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) hotline 225-5051 or via email to siu@gra.gov.gy.