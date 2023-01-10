TRIBUTE TO A BRAZILIAN LEGEND

AS grey skies ushered in the first day of the new year, a group of over-sixty footballers gathered on the artificial turf at the Providence National Stadium to honour and celebrate the life and achievement of King Pele, the greatest footballer of all time. The traditional meet, commemorated for over a decade, was initially slated as a ‘Master’s sweat’, but with the passing of ‘King Pele’ (29th of December), the group held the match in tribute to his distinguished career.

Twenty footballers decked out in the familiar colours of Santos FC (all white), and the Brazilian yellow and blue, (adapted by Pele FC), took the field to enjoy a ten-a-side, hour-long friendly match. The two teams, known as the ‘South Georgetown Ball-weavers’, have a deep-rooted rivalry in Guyana’s football history. However, on this occasion, the match reflected the beautiful game made famous by King Pele during his 20-year incomparable reign on the football pitch.

Among the players were former national junior and senior footballers: Vibert Butts, Leonard Williams, Anthony Stanton, Chris Barnwell, Wayne Peters and Herbert Pellew. Sports journalists Allan La Rose and Mark Young also showed their football skills and prowess as the game got underway and the first goal reached the back of the net.

The President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, wearing Pele’s famous number 10 jersey, enthusiastically represented Santos by assisting with the opening goal. President Forde was one of the few who, although not yet 60, chose to participate, paying tribute to King Pele on this special occasion. Ras Zebbie and Ras Kemis, representing the Pele Masters aggregation, journeyed from the mining town of Linden in time for the 8 a.m kick-off.

In the spirit of the game, and as if endowed from above, the friendly, competitive contest ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving participants in a cheerful, reflective mood, having paid a fitting tribute to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka King Pele, who inspired old and young players globally, and whose name is engraved in the annals of history. R.I. P.