News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GMR&SC AGM & Elections set for today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Mahendra 'Raj' Boodhoo (centre) and his executive committee that were elected last year.
Mahendra 'Raj' Boodhoo (centre) and his executive committee that were elected last year.

THE Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) will host its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at their Albert Street and Thomas Lands head office today. The AGM will also serve as the election of office bearers.

Apart from the election of members to the Executive Committee, there is expected to be a presentation on the management of the 2022 accounts, the Treasurer’s report, and the election of Auditors.

The media confirmed that current head of the GMR&SC, Mahendra Boodhoo, is seeking re-election and will enter the elections with an unchanged slate.

The successful slate which was elected into office on May 24, 2022, included Mohamad Shairaz Roshandin (Vice-President), Azim Jaffar (Secretary), Chetram Singh (Treasurer), Azaad Hassan (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Rameez Mohamed (Club Capt`ain), Joel Evans (Technical Advisor) along with Committee Members: Mark Vieira, Gavin Guyadin, Roshan Ali and John Chin
At this point, there has been no confirmed interest of a challenger to Boodhoo, who has overlooked the expansion of the South Dakota Circuit from 0.78 miles to 1.6 miles.

The strategic partnership between the Government and Private Sector will see its next phase being the installation of further safety apparatus and more secure fences, while phase three will be the construction of stands and other amenities.

The immediate aim of the club is to have an FIA Grade 3 course, and with further investments, an FIA Grade 2, which would make it the premier racing facility in the Caribbean.
According to the notice by the club, “only financial members are entitled to attend and vote.”

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.