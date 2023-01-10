GMR&SC AGM & Elections set for today

THE Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) will host its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at their Albert Street and Thomas Lands head office today. The AGM will also serve as the election of office bearers.

Apart from the election of members to the Executive Committee, there is expected to be a presentation on the management of the 2022 accounts, the Treasurer’s report, and the election of Auditors.

The media confirmed that current head of the GMR&SC, Mahendra Boodhoo, is seeking re-election and will enter the elections with an unchanged slate.

The successful slate which was elected into office on May 24, 2022, included Mohamad Shairaz Roshandin (Vice-President), Azim Jaffar (Secretary), Chetram Singh (Treasurer), Azaad Hassan (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Rameez Mohamed (Club Capt`ain), Joel Evans (Technical Advisor) along with Committee Members: Mark Vieira, Gavin Guyadin, Roshan Ali and John Chin

At this point, there has been no confirmed interest of a challenger to Boodhoo, who has overlooked the expansion of the South Dakota Circuit from 0.78 miles to 1.6 miles.

The strategic partnership between the Government and Private Sector will see its next phase being the installation of further safety apparatus and more secure fences, while phase three will be the construction of stands and other amenities.

The immediate aim of the club is to have an FIA Grade 3 course, and with further investments, an FIA Grade 2, which would make it the premier racing facility in the Caribbean.

According to the notice by the club, “only financial members are entitled to attend and vote.”

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs.