‘The Lord answered my prayers’
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hands over the house keys to grandmother, Lowawatty Ramroop, during the unveiling of her newly rebuilt house at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (Office of the Prime Minister photo)
–Cotton Tree granny says after receiving keys to house refurbished by MoM

AN elderly woman of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, was all smiles on Sunday when Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips handed her the keys to her newly refurbished home.

The woman, Lowawatty Ramroop was one of the latest beneficiaries of the President’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, as it is through this drive that persons collaborated to repair the dilapidated structure.

“It was nice, it was wholesome,” Ramroop said during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Prime Minister Phillips, in his remarks at a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, praised the Region Five chapter of MoM and encouraged more persons to join the initiative.
“This is a good start for Region Five. I’m happy that you, like other regions so far, implemented a similar project to help the vulnerable within your region as part of the Men on Mission initiative. We wish you success in the other projects and programmes planned for Region Five.”

He added: “To the wider Guyanese society, Men on Mission is on the move to improve the lives or livelihoods of vulnerable people. And everybody, all men, should get on board…”
Ramroop related that in her previous home when the rain fell, “the whole place would get wet.”

“When the wood ants eat the house, all the boards fall out… [I] had to put salt bag and I waited and I prayed and I asked God… Lord I am giving up, unless you do a miracle and this was the surprise,” she said.

She related that it was a wonderful surprise. Ramroop said she is grateful for MoM and the house as it was one of her biggest needs.
“I am grateful for this house… [it] rescue me from a lot of things, from the rain, the sun, from my sickness… because I am going through a lot of things,” she noted.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally; Regional Vice-Chairman, Rion Peters; and Regional Councillor Mohamed Zaid Raffeeoodeen, along with other regional officials.

Staff Reporter

