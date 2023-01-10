No confidence in Norton

–PNCR’s Florida Chapter files motion to remove party leader over ‘downward spiral’ recorded in just one year

THERE appears to be no end in sight to the complaints against embattled Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton, as a No-Confidence Motion was filed against him at the level of the party, since it is believed that he has “severely tarnished” the party’s image, and oversaw “a speedy downward spiral” of the PNCR in just over a year.

The Motion was submitted by the Chairman of the PNCR’s Florida Chapter, John C. Yates, who is seeking Norton’s resignation, given that under his leadership, a large number of members, supporters and sympathisers “have lost interest in this party”, while the business community has been withholding their support.

“Be it resolved that Mr. Aubrey Compton Norton must resign for reasons not limited to the following: Failure to keep his promises to unite the party, failure to mobilise for key political events, inability to keep the regional structures alive, [and] CEC meetings are infrequent,” the motion outlined.

The motion cited the recent damning revelations by the party’s Treasurer Faaiz Mursaline about financial impropriety in the party as having a severe effect on the party’s image.

Norton, who is also Leader of the Opposition, was elected Leader of the PNCR in December 2021 during the party’s Biennial Congress. He unseated David Granger for the post, after Granger did not run; however, he also defeated then leader Joseph Harmon.

Since his ascension to the post, however, Norton has done little to repair the fractured PNCR which continues to lose members and support.

“One year has elapsed, during which the PNCR has moved in a speedy downward spiral in Guyana’s political space,” the motion said.

It further stated: “Be it further resolved that Aubrey Compton Norton be removed from the Office of Leader to allow for dynamic and inclusive leadership to stop the spiral.”

The motion, which was seconded by member Lawrence London, was sent to Chairman of the PNCR North America Region Chapter in Brooklyn, New York, and copied to NAR Secretary Jackie Brown. The motion has reportedly also been sent to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The motion also called on Norton to take responsibility for the recent resignations of the General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Mursaline, two party members of East Indian descent.

Their resignations from the party came amidst accusations that Norton has turned a blind eye to reports made to him about “racial hostility” being faced by Indo-Guyanese party members by a named party executive. After being on extended leave since August 2022, Chandan-Edmond resigned as PNCR General Secretary in November 2022, while Mursaline’s resignation took effect on 23 December, 2023.

Aside from the resignations of the party members, Norton has also presided over the separation of the Alliance for Change (AFC) from its coalition with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which is led by the PNCR.