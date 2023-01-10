IT officer in ‘flash drive’ fiasco refuses to testify in 2020 Elections CoI

GUYANA Elections Commission (GECOM) Information Technology (IT) Officer, Enrique Livan has opted not to testify before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into events surrounding the 2020 regional and general elections that saw the unravelling of an elaborate plot to rig the elections so that the PNCR-led APNU+AFC coalition could return to office.

Livan, who was summoned before the Commission, opted to remain silent and not testify on Monday.

Attorney-at-Law Eusi Anderson, who appeared on his behalf, said that his client is part of a criminal proceeding before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in relation to the elections.

He noted that Livan will exercise his right to remain silent for fear of self-incrimination.

So far, evidence provided to the CoI has detailed Livan’s role in the botched attempt to hijack the elections.

Former Minister of Health Volda Lawrence; APNU+AFC activist Carol Smith-Joseph; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings; former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield; former GECOM District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo; and GECOM staff members Sheffern February, Denise Babb-Cummings, Carolyn Duncan and Michelle Miller, along with Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore have all opted to remain silent and not testify.

The inquiry continues today.

The CoI was provided with details of how some GECOM employees participated in the suspected plot to divert votes to the APNU +AFC instead of safeguarding the electoral system.

Witnesses have testified about the actions of Lowenfield; Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers; Mingo and Livan during the vote count.

The GECOM employees are all before the court on electoral fraud charges.

Further, the CoI was told that GECOM staffers ignored specific instructions from the court, used materials that were illegal and or manipulated, and sided with APNU+AFC agents to berate observers whenever objections were raised.

Smith-Joseph has been named by witnesses testifying before the CoI as one of the persons who threatened to stomp attorney Pauline Chase, an observer representing the Bar Association, in the face, and also threatened to spit in the face of private sector representative, Kit Nascimento.

Joseph had also told diplomats from the ABCE countries to “get the f– out of Guyana.”

Testimony was also provided that Dr. Cummings had received a call and then passed that phone onto Myers during an encounter at the Ashmin’s building, the headquarters of the Region Four Returning Officer where the final tabulation was taking place.

Recently, the High Court refused to grant an injunction to three former employees of GECOM who were trying to prevent the CoI from compelling them to give evidence.

The applicants, Babb-Cummings, February and Miller had opted not to offer evidence in the CoI. The hearing into the substantive application was adjourned to February 2, 2023, by which time, the state is required to file an affidavit in defence.

Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, 2020, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the elections, as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what were described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by Caribbean leaders and international observers.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC coalition got 217,920 votes.