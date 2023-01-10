News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali receives prestigious award in India for One Guyana vision, fighting climate change, diversifying Guyana’s economy
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Ali displays the award which was bestowed upon him by India's President Murmu (pictured with President Ali on the right)
President Ali displays the award which was bestowed upon him by India's President Murmu (pictured with President Ali on the right)
PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali was earlier today conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) for the year 2023 by President of India, Honourable Droupadi Murmu.
The award ceremony was held at the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023, Indore, India.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is the highest Indian award for non-resident Indian and overseas citizen of India or an organisation or institution, established and run by non-resident Indians or persons of Indian origin.
President Ali was among more than 20 awardees who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.
Dr Ali was honoured for his excellent and comprehensive performance in politics/community welfare. (DPI)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.