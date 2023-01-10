President Ali receives prestigious award in India for One Guyana vision, fighting climate change, diversifying Guyana’s economy

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali was earlier today conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) for the year 2023 by President of India, Honourable Droupadi Murmu.

The award ceremony was held at the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023, Indore, India.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is the highest Indian award for non-resident Indian and overseas citizen of India or an organisation or institution, established and run by non-resident Indians or persons of Indian origin.

President Ali was among more than 20 awardees who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.