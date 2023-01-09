News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
POLICE UPDATE: Gunned-down Leopold Street man found with four head shots, eight to his body
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Featured Images - Wordpress (2)

POLICE in Regional Division 4’A’ are probing the alleged murder committed on Anthony Charles, called ‘Skiddle’, a 33-year-old labourer, which occurred at about 11:30 hrs today on D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned above, the victim was walking on D’Urban Street in the company of Dexter Lawrence, a 43-year-old labourer, heading in a western direction, going to buy alcohol to drink, when a silver grey old-model Allion motorcar, Registration # PVV 5906, approached the duo from behind. Several shots were heard, and as a result, Lawrence began to run in a western direction and escaped. Anthony Charles fell to the ground.

Lawrence said he looked back and saw the car stopped, and a male (name unknown), who was wearing a dark colo-red hoodie, exited the car, went up to Anthony Charles and discharged several rounds at him. The suspect quickly entered the car, which drove away, then turned north on Smyth Street at a fast rate and disappeared.

Lawrence received a bruise to his right lower hand, which he said was caused by a bullet.

Anthony Charles was seen lying on his back, clad in short blue pants, a white vest, a pair of red and blue puma boots on his feet, and a red, white and blue jersey was seen under his head. He was in a pool of blood.

The body was examined and several gunshot wounds were seen as follows: three to his neck, one to his right jaw, one to his left jaw, one to his left-side forehead, one to his right-side forehead, one to his left hand, two to his right-side lower back, and two to his right shoulder.

Several 9MM spent shells, 5 warheads and a metal fragment were found at the scene. Anthony Charles was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Durga from GPHC.

Several persons were questioned. Police have also ascertained that the registration number of the car is fake. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.
Investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.