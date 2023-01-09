News Archives
REPORT: Dawn Hastings-Williams named PNC/R General Secretary as party battles racism, financial mismanagement claims
Dawn Hastings-Williams
Dawn Hastings-Williams

COMING in at a time when the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) is experiencing significant public dissent stemming from explosive internal conflicts, Dawn Hastings-Williams has reportedly been named the General Secretary of the party after the resignation of Geeta Chandan-Edmond from the seat after a months-long leave.

Hastings-Williams was tipped for the position along with Mervyn Williams. There was also rumours that Simona Broomes, who had also publicly criticised the party following the outcome of the 2020 General and Regional Elections, was under consideration for the role.

The new PNC/R GS comes it at a time when the party has seen resignations of two of its leaders, Chandan-Edmond and its treasurer Faaiz Mursaline. Mursaline had reportedly raised issues of racial discrimination as well as financial mismanagement happening within the party. Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who is also Leader of the PNC, has been pressed with questions about the claims by media workers.

This is a developing story.

