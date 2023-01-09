News Archives
Arajet signals interest in Guyana
Arajet, an airline carrier from the Dominican Republic, has signaled its interest in starting operations in Guyana.

The Junta de Aviación Civil (JAC) announced via a tweet that they approved the request of Arajet Airlines to include routes connecting Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, with cities in Brazil namely Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, San Pedro de Sula; Belize, Bridgetown, Barbados, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and Georgetown, Guyana as of March 2023.

Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, however, said that the carrier’s application has not been granted approval to fly to Guyana.

“They [Arajet] have inquired about the application but there is no formal application yet,” Edghill told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

Arajet officially launched operations in the Caribbean in September 2022, with flights to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia, Aruba, and San Salvador. The airline added Jamaica to its routes in November. The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Naomi Parris

