Vreed-en-Hoop and GT stellings get face lift

REMEDIAL works are currently ongoing at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, while works are also on the card for the Stabroek Stelling, as part of an effort to improve safety and comfort of the travelling public when they are using the water taxis at the two locations.

The works cost approximately $8 million, and are being carried out by the Ministry of Public Works through the Transport and Harbours Department (THD) and Maritime Administration (MARAD).

“This is something that we indicated to the people that we would do. It became more obvious that improvements for safety and passenger comfort were needed when we had the situation with the [Demerara Harbour] Bridge. Both at the Vreed-en-Hoop and the Stabroek [stellings], we will be doing the improvements, it is something we committed to so we are getting it done,” Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill related.

“The intent is that when the tide is low people must still be able to enter and exit the water taxi. The team at Transport and Harbours as well as MARAD are working closely to ensure we get that completed.”

The works commenced a few weeks ago, while, weather permitting, they are expected to take six to eight weeks to complete. At Vreed-en-Hoop, the works include the construction of a shed and the addition of extra stairs.

“We are putting a shed so that people could be able to get in and out with ease and comfort. We added an extra stairs. But the scope at Georgetown would be different,” Minister Edghill noted.