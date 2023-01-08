Police take several unlicensed firearms off the streets

EXCELLENT work by the Police continue to add to the tremendous success of the Guyana Police Force, the country’s premier law enforcement agency, in taking several unlicensed weapons off the streets during the past few days, including two high-powered assault weapons.

On Saturday, a 34-year-old man from Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was nabbed by Police from Regional Division 4 ‘C’, who had in his possession, a Glock 17 (9mm) Pistol with no serial number, along with two 9mm matching rounds of ammunition.

The police were at the time on mobile patrol duty in Friendship, ECD, when they saw a Colwin Barnwell, called ‘Timmo’, a vendor of Vigilance, standing with a black plastic bag in his hand.

According to a police report, after Barnwell saw the police, he started to walk away. He was told to stop, but instead, he ran. The ranks gave chase, and he was caught.

A search of his person led to the discovery of the weapon in his crotch.

The suspect was asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, and he said no. He was then told of the offence committed and cautioned. He claimed that he bought the firearm when he was in the interior region of Aranka.

Barnwell was arrested and escorted to Vigilance Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition, where it was sealed and lodged, and the suspect was placed into custody pending charges.

Additionally, at around 5:15 hours on Friday, ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station acted on information received and went to a two-bedroom house at Robert Road, Plaisance, ECD.

A search was conducted in the first bedroom of the house, in the presence of the two occupants who were there at the time, a 30-year-old laborer and a 23-year-old plumber who resides next door.

During the search, the ranks found a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges.

The suspects were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but remained silent. They were then told of the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested.

Meanwhile, the previous day, January 5, ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Patrol of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ managed to recover two high-powered assault weapons and ammo during an operation in Norton Street, Georgetown.

The CID ranks were on patrol duty within the vicinity of Norton Street when they observed a suspicious male holding a bulky green and orange haversack in his right hand. As the man saw the Police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack.

The ranks gave chase, but he escaped. However, they managed to retrieve the haversack and found what appeared to be an AK 47 Assault Rifle, an AR 15 Rifle, one ’round magazine’ containing 44 live 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight live rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition.

Meanwhile, police also found a 12-gauge shotgun at Black Bush, Corentyne, after an intelligence-led police operation was conducted on Friday.

Acting on the information received, the ranks ventured to Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, where they saw two men standing next to a silver-grey 212 vehicle. Nothing illegal was found in the car.

Police then proceeded to a nearby yard, where they saw another male in a storeroom. A search was conducted and one single-barrel shotgun with no serial number and three 12-gauge cartridges were found. Investigations are ongoing.