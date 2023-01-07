Two arrested after gun, narcotics found at Plaisance

TWO occupants of a Plaisance, East Coast Demerara house, were, on Friday, arrested after a shotgun with matching rounds and a quantity of cannabis were allegedly found in the building.

Police said in a press release that, at approximately 05:15 hours, ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station, acting on information received, went to a two-bedroom house at Robert Road, Plaisance.

A search was conducted in the first bedroom of the house, in the presence of the two occupants who were there at the time (a 30-year-old labourer of the said address and a 23-year-old plumber who resides next door).

During the search, the ranks found a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges.

The suspects were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but remained silent. They were then told of the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested.

A further search was conducted in the other bedroom in their presence, and a black plastic bag containing 286 transparent zip lock bags containing a quantity of suspected cannabis was also found, the release added.

The two suspects were told of the offence committed and were escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station along with the cannabis, which, when weighed, amounted to 580 grammes.

The suspects were placed in custody pending further investigation and charges.