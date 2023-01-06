President Ali departs for seven-day ‘Official Visit’ to India

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has departed Guyana for India on a seven-day Official Visit, where he is also to be bestowed the highest award for Indian-descended persons based overseas, a statement from his office confirmed today.

The statement reads:

“His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali departed Guyana today for a seven-day Official Visit to India.

On January 10, the Head of State will be bestowed with the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians– the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

President Ali will join 26 other persons of Indian origin/non-resident Indians who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in

India and abroad for this year’s awards.

The 17th PBSA will be conferred by the President of India, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, as part of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention (Indian Diaspora

Day) to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8-10, 2023.

The award will be conferred during the valedictory session of the Convention on January 10.

While in India, President Ali will also participate in the Pradesh Government Global Investors Summit and other engagements with officials of the Government of India and

agencies/organisations of the Private Sector of India.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, the Honourable Anand

Persaud, and the Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma are accompanying the President.”