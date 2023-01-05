News Archives
National Sports Commission awards return January 29
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

…second Sport Conference tabled for January 28

MINISTER of Youth, Culture and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., has confirmed January 29 as the date for the National Sports Commission awards while the day prior will be the second staging of the Sport Conference at the National Cultural Centre.

The Minister made the announcement on Wednesday after a meeting with the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle; Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, and various sport journalists at his Main Street office.

According to the Minister, the awards will return as a norm after last being held in 2019 due to COVID-19 and for these specific awards, they will seek to cater for accomplishments in 2021 and 2022.

The Minister further expressed he has confidence in the panel he has gathered to decide on respective winners after the various national sport associations / Federations would have made their nominations.

Meanwhile, the central focus of the Sport Conference will be to further discuss how to move the sport academies forward which started after the historic conference in 2021.

The Sport Academy, which, importantly, is a programme and not a building, will centre on three pillars – nursery, tournaments and elite training academy.

The core sports currently identified by the Ministry are badminton, basketball, cricket, squash, table tennis, rugby, volleyball, swimming, football, tennis, hockey, and track and field.

