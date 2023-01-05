‘Move from illegality to legality’ – President Ali implores remaining Mocha squatters to accept deal

LEADERSHIP is not about capitalizing on situations for your own benefit, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said in a Facebook broadcasted address today as he bemoaned the current situation at Mocha Arcadia/Cane View, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where families are being encouraged to defy the law by agents of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC).

President Ali said there have been publications in the newspapers for weeks around the situation of the squatters to ensure there is a smooth and seamless removal of those persons on the reserve so that tens of thousands of Guyanese families could have relief through the construction of the road which forms a major highway interlink.

The President underscored that 28 families, who understand the vision of development, have peacefully relocated to new residential areas through government’s support.

The Head of State bemoaned the blockade by the seven persons who have refused to remove from the land. He said the ministry of housing has offered to relocate them to completed houses. He said that offer remains so that they can move into new homes to have a better life.

The President said they were also offered farmland through the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission. The President called on the seven families to think wisely, and underscored that his government is still prepared to support them with removing from illegal occupation to legal ownership.