News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fisherman, housewife busted with drugs
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The suspected marijuana and cocaine discovered by the police (Guyana Police Force photos)
The suspected marijuana and cocaine discovered by the police (Guyana Police Force photos)

A 34- year-old fisherman from Good Hope and a 30-year-old housewife from Enmore, East Coast Demerara, were arrested for possession of narcotics on Thursday evening.

A statement from Police Headquarters detailed that at 19:45 hours on Thursday, Police were on mobile patrol in Phase ‘2’ Good Hope when they noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously as they stood at the corner of a road.

Ranks conducted a search on the fisherman when they discovered a transparent ziploc plastic bag containing a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine on the ground alongside the man.

The suspected marijuana and cocaine discovered by the police (Guyana Police Force photos)

He was arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station where the 0.5 grams of suspected cocaine were weighed in his presence.

Additionally, the female was also arrested after ranks found on her person a yellow and black plastic bag with several small transparent ziploc bags that contained a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine and three transparent ziploc bags that had leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

She, too, was arrested and the suspected narcotics—5.3 grams of cocaine and nine grams of cannabis—were weighed in her presence at the police station. Both suspects were placed into custody pending charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.