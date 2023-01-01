Fisherman, housewife busted with drugs

A 34- year-old fisherman from Good Hope and a 30-year-old housewife from Enmore, East Coast Demerara, were arrested for possession of narcotics on Thursday evening.

A statement from Police Headquarters detailed that at 19:45 hours on Thursday, Police were on mobile patrol in Phase ‘2’ Good Hope when they noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously as they stood at the corner of a road.

Ranks conducted a search on the fisherman when they discovered a transparent ziploc plastic bag containing a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine on the ground alongside the man.

He was arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station where the 0.5 grams of suspected cocaine were weighed in his presence.

Additionally, the female was also arrested after ranks found on her person a yellow and black plastic bag with several small transparent ziploc bags that contained a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine and three transparent ziploc bags that had leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

She, too, was arrested and the suspected narcotics—5.3 grams of cocaine and nine grams of cannabis—were weighed in her presence at the police station. Both suspects were placed into custody pending charges.