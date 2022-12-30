Petroleum measurement standards, new offices, Made in Guyana certifications

–among 2022 achievements of Guyana National Bureau of Standards

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has recorded a successful year with several outstanding achievements for 2022.

Focusing on the standards and measurement needs of consumers, businesses and organisations, the bureau managed to surpass its targets in a timely manner.

According to a press release from the GNBS, leading these achievements was the opening of three new sub-offices, and the certification of over 20 companies under the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

The bureau also developed dozens of standards for various sectors, continued the verification of measuring instruments, and monitored its list of products for quality.

“In its quest to promote the use of standards in all sectors of the economy, the bureau developed, revised and adopted a total of 75 standards including petroleum measurement standards relevant to the oil and gas sector. In addition, 466 voluntary and 69 compulsory standards were sold,” GNBS said.

The bureau added: “To promote the use of standards across the country, the GNBS expanded its reach with the opening of three new branch offices this year in the Fort Wellington Office, Region Five in September, and in Lethem Office Region Nine and Mabaruma Office Region One in November.”

The offices were opened to allow the GNBS to better serve businesses and consumers in the respective regions.

The bureau, in 2022, commenced the certification of products under its Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

“From April to December of 2022, 21 companies were certified under the programme, which permits them to place the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their authentic Guyanese products.

These companies, which met the specified criteria, include large businesses as well as small agro-processors in Regions Two, Four, Six and 10,” GNBS related.

Under the other GNBS certification programmes, two new medical laboratories were certified, and nine laboratories were recertified based on the GYS 170 Standard – General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory. The two new certified laboratories were Home Care Medical Laboratory of Columbia, Essequibo Coast and Caribbean Surgery Inc. Laboratory in Georgetown.

“Certified laboratories provide accurate and reliable results for clients or patients. Under the GNBS Product Certification programme, one new hollow block manufacturer was certified while six other products were recertified to the respective standards,” the bureau said.

The certification department also completed 15 management system audits for companies, implementing the requirements of international standards. The GNBS’ Business Development Department also worked with many companies to promote the implementation of national and international standards.

In 2022, the department conducted 73 training courses in which 863 persons from the public and private sector were trained on Management System Standards and other requirements. The GNBS also provided technical assistance to 38 companies towards certification or accreditation to international standards including the ISO 9001 – Quality Management System Standard.

Additionally, the GNBS continued to monitor 17 categories of products to ensure only quality gets to consumers. Importantly, the product compliance department conducted 2,735 inspections of products at the dealers and manufacturers premises as well as sale outlets. Further, 5,645 import inspections were conducted to ensure consumers get quality products.

Meanwhile, the bureau continued to meet its objectives as the country’s National Measurement Institute (NMI).

“One of the Bureau’s main roles is the verification of measuring instruments. In 2022, the GNBS’ Legal Metrology Department verified 39,807 measuring instruments used in trade including scales, masses, petrol pumps, breathalysers, speed guns, electricity meters and other devices,” the press release stated.

In addition, throughout 2022, the Legal Metrology Department conducted 3,878 surveillance visits to shops, markets and other retail outlets to ensure the measuring instruments comply.

Amongst GNBS’ key achievements for 2022, the Industrial Metrology and Testing Laboratory launched new services, non-destructive testing of gold, calibration of steel rules, tapes and depth gauges, testing of crude oil and medium distillate fuels for five parameters, and testing of percentage acid and base.

The department also calibrated 2,039 measuring instruments which includes 938 weights, 216 electronic balances, 360 thermometers, 181 volumetric meters, 183 pressure gauges, and 37 torque wrenches.

“Finally, to create awareness on its product and services, the GNBS conducted several outreaches inclusive of school lectures at the secondary schools and meetings with stakeholders. Primary Schools were also engaged in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and 10 in its Standards in Academia Quiz Competition with Bath Settlement Primary School emerging the winner,” GNBS stated.

In the New Year 2023, GNBA said that they will continue to work to create a culture of quality in Guyana through its responsiveness to the needs of industry and the education and protection of consumers.