1,500 houses under construction from Cummings Lodge to Eccles
Ali

–as part of ongoing Cummings Lodge Housing Development project
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, inspected works ongoing under the Cummings Lodge Housing Development project, through which some 1,500 houses are being built alongside massive infrastructural upgrades to accompany the housing development and improve transportation along the East Bank of Demerara.

The housing development starts from Cummings Lodge and ends in the vicinity of Eccles, East Bank Demerara. Over $1.4 billion is being invested in developing the area.

The President also used the opportunity to do a walk-through and assessment of the East Coast to East Bank Demerara road linkage project.

The Head of State was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal, and Central Housing and Planning Authority Director of Projects, Omar Narine, among other officials from the agency.

“The visit was twofold. Earlier on we dealt with the development taking place in Cummings Lodge and the inter link of Eccles coming through the Aubrey Barker Road. Then there’s the Eccles to Diamond four-lane work ongoing.

“As well are looking at the further realignment, for further expansion because there’s a commitment to go beyond Diamond, so it was along those lines that we visited,” Minister Croal said.

Massive infrastructural works are currently ongoing at the new Cummings Lodge Housing Development, with works being undertaken including land clearing, and the creation of road networks such as the Aubrey Barker Road access.

The government is constructing a number of elevated and flat housing units. A number of persons have also begun to occupy their homes, while the ministry is working to complete the remaining homes earmarked for that scheme. Some 300 houses in the area, costing $2.3 billion, were expected to be completed by this month.

Each two-bedroom, 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet) elevated house was constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and sold at $7.5 million.

The ministry has already moved ahead with placing street lights in the massive community, having investing heavily to ensure the community is equipped with the necessary services.

The area is already equipped with a brand new $7 million police outpost and will soon have an established community ground.

The Cummings Lodge Housing Development project is also expected to unlock a commercial and medical zone at the southern end of the scheme.

An area is also being cleared to commence the construction of a massive water-treatment plant. The Cummings Lodge Housing Development is part of the government’s national housing programme which involves the creation of sustainable schemes.

Meanwhile, works are moving apace on the US$106.4 million first phase of the East Coast to East Bank Demerara (EBD) road linkage project.

India-based construction company, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, is currently undertaking the project which is scheduled to be carried out over a 24-month period.

Staff Reporter

