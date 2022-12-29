Top Cop rewards officers who seized five guns on Monday

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, rewarded eight police ranks in Division 4’C’ (East Coast Demerara) for their tireless efforts that led to the seizure of five firearms in the wee hours of Monday, December 27, 2022, while patrolling in the Division.

Commissioner Hicken, on Wednesday, met with the ranks along with Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram in his Eve Leary Conference Room.

He commended the police ranks for their diligence and commitment to ‘serve and protect’ and reminded them that they would be rewarded whenever it was deserved.

“You have done well and you must understand under the stewardship of the new executive leadership team and Commissioner, we are going to reward you when you are deserving of it,” Commissioner Hicken said.

The Top Cop, in further commending the efforts of the ranks, said, “We could not have allowed this to go unnoticed and I think this sets the tone for what is to happen in the New Year.”

The first firearm was seized at Beterverwagting around 01:00hrs on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, by a team led by Sergeant Patrick Reynolds and Lance Corporal Sylvester Bacchus, along with Constables Rodwell Wilson and Wayne Daniels.

The four other illegal firearms were seized at Melanie and Strathspey by a team led by Sergeant David Goodridge, and included Corporal Kestel Drayton, Constables Rawlwyn Washington, and Rickisha Monday.

Sergeant Reynolds and his team were awarded $50,000, while Sergeant Goodridge and his team were awarded $200,000 cash.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus and Head of the Finance Department, Superintendent B. Persaud were also in attendance.